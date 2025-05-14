Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 333.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,476 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ING Groep by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.3%

ING Groep stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ING shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

