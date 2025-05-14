Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,076 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESI stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

