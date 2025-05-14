Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 212.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 354,219 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after buying an additional 172,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $17,854,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,093.58. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

