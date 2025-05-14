Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 456.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.17% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDEM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of FDEM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

