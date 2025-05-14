Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,816,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hexcel by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

