Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,536 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.56% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHY opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

