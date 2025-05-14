Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.11% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,136,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a twelve month low of $116.74 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

