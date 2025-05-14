Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.99 Million in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SEI Select International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,949,000.

SEI Select International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

