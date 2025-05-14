Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,254.0% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

