Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 28,165 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 868.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,591,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

