Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 7,410 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 172,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

