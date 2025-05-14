Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 77,485 Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.99.
About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.