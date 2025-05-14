Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.