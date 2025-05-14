Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 332.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 476.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IDRV opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

