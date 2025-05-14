Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMLX shares. Mizuho raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,821.60. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,809.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,728.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $168,627. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

