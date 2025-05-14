Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,245 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,481,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 306,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMD opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $690.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.