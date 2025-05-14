Jane Street Group LLC Sells 64,277 Shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 22.60% of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MYCJ opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

