Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,079,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 208,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 89,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.