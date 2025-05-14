Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE RCUS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

