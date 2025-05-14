Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,261 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

