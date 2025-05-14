Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Buy

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSEX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

