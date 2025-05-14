Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

