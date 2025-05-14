John Alexander Manzoni Acquires 299 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 299 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($29.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,560.06 ($8,730.45).
John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 10th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 315 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,079 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,548.85 ($8,715.53).
Diageo Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,118.01 ($28.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908 ($25.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,863 ($38.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,079.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,275.26.
Diageo Increases Dividend
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
