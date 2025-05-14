John Alexander Manzoni Acquires 299 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 299 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($29.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,560.06 ($8,730.45).

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Thursday, April 10th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 315 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,079 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,548.85 ($8,715.53).

Diageo Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,118.01 ($28.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908 ($25.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,863 ($38.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,079.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,275.26.

Diageo Increases Dividend

About Diageo

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 20.75 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. Diageo’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.