Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Stock analysts at Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PROP

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ PROP opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.13. Prairie Operating has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 163.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 321.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.