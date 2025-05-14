JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.64.

BCE stock opened at C$30.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$28.73 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.25.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

