KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on KALV shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,292 shares of company stock valued at $184,625 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Shares of KALV opened at $11.64 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.05.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

