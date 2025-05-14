Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $22.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.69. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,426,000 after buying an additional 260,319 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

