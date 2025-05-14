Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,704,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,421,000 after buying an additional 1,390,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,793,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,418,000 after acquiring an additional 273,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

