Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

