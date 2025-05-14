Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,760.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

