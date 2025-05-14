Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Kodiak Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOD opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

