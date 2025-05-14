Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Kodiak Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of KOD opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $11.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Sciences
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.