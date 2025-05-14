Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,270 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 6.5%

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.