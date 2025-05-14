Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Shares Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 2,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.