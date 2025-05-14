Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.32. Approximately 13,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.18.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.
About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
