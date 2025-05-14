Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $68,238.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.