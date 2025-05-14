Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $4,120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 186,479 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lantronix by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 483,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lantronix from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $31,673.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,305.01. This represents a 5.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Palatnik acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,011 shares of company stock valued at $160,923. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

