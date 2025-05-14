Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LTRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lantronix from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.55.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In related news, Director Kevin S. Palatnik purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 15,011 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $31,673.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,305.01. This trade represents a 5.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,011 shares of company stock worth $160,923. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $3,486,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.