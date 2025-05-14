Latam Logistic Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 24,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 141,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Latam Logistic Properties Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Latam Logistic Properties Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas develops, builds and operates logistic real estate properties. The company was headquartered in San Rafael de Escazu, Costa Rica.

