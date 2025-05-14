LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,402,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after acquiring an additional 172,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,904,000 after acquiring an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LCII opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

