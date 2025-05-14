Leisure Stocks To Research – May 12th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, Pool, Hyatt Hotels, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, and MakeMyTrip are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the recreational and entertainment sectors—such as travel and tourism, hospitality, gaming, sports, theme parks and media content. Because they depend on consumers’ discretionary spending, leisure stocks tend to perform well in periods of economic growth and weaken during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.77. 2,932,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,729. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.77. 2,043,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.49. The company had a trading volume of 360,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,166. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.28 and its 200 day moving average is $339.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.60. 2,565,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.79. 708,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

Read More