LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

LC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,320. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $257,985 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

