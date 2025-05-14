Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
LILAK stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $982.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.92.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.