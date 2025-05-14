Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

LILAK stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $982.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 789,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

