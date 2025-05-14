Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 307,307 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 331,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

