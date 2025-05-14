Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGND. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

LGND stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,816.80. This represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 642,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 554,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

