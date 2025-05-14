Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LINC. B. Riley began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $652.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

