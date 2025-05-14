Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Head to Head Contrast

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ThredUp has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -1.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Linkage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Linkage Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Linkage Global.

This table compares ThredUp and Linkage Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $266.79 million 2.74 -$71.25 million ($0.58) -10.86 Linkage Global $10.29 million 0.41 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Linkage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -22.16% -78.74% -29.58% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp beats Linkage Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

