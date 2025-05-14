Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) versus Wayfair (NYSE:W) Head to Head Review

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Linkage Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $11.85 billion 0.42 -$738.00 million ($2.85) -13.67 Linkage Global $10.29 million 0.41 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Linkage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -4.15% N/A -11.45% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wayfair has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and Linkage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 0 12 11 1 2.54 Linkage Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $44.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.36%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Summary

Wayfair beats Linkage Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Linkage Global

(Get Free Report)

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.