Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.35% from the stock’s current price.

LQDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

LQDA stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 570,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,738,984.57. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $33,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,287.84. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

