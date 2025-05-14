LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,386,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE RAMP opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.