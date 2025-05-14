LogicMark (LGMK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.
LogicMark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823,996.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.76. LogicMark has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.
About LogicMark
